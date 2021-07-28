The New York Yankees go for a second straight win over the Rays after a gritty win on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees did the rest on Tuesday. The 4-3 victory wasn’t pretty, but Aroldis Chapman shutting the door by striking out Nelson Cruz boosted everyone’s confidence. On Wednesday, the Yankees welcome back another from the COVID-19 list as Nestor Cortes returns to the mound.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays were rained out, but losing meant the Rays dropped to two games behind Boston in the AL East. The Yankees, meanwhile, remain in third place and nine games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (52-47) @ Tampa Bay Rays (60-41)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.95 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 5.16 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

Rays Lineup

