The Mets look to bounce back Wednesday night against Atlanta following Tuesday night’s debacle at Citi Field.

Jerad Eickhoff did not bring his best stuff to the mound Tuesday night.

The right-hander allowed 10 earned runs in 3.1 innings amid what was a 12-5 Mets loss to Atlanta.

New York will attempt to bounce back Wednesday night and widen its current lead in the National League East (3.5 games). Tylor Megill takes the mound.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (50-51) @ New York Mets (53-46)

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 4.46 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110)

Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110) Braves Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (-115)

Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (-115) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+165), Braves (+170)

Mets (+165), Braves (+170) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+600), Braves (+285)

Mets (+600), Braves (+285) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+475)

Yes (-900), No (+475) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1200)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD