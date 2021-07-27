The New York Yankees return to Tropicana Field for the first of three games with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fresh off of a disappointing series in Boston, the New York Yankees venture deeper into the belly of the beast. They kick off a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and will also welcome back Aaron Judge from the COVID-19 injured list.

The good news is the last time the Yankees were at the Trop, back in May, they won two out of three. The bad news is New York continues to struggle to gain momentum and sits third in the AL East, 9.5 games behind the top-ranked Red Sox.

The Rays are in second place and trail Boston by just 1.5 games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (51-47) @ Tampa Bay Rays (60-40)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 3.96 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Shane McLanahan (4-3, 3.88 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Rays Lineup

TBD