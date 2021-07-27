The Mets continue their five-game series with the Braves Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets split their Monday doubleheader with Atlanta. After dropping the first game 2-0, an RBI double from Jeff McNeil led to the only run scored in the second matchup. Three strikeouts from Edwin Diaz helped close it out and the Mets emerged victorious 1-0.

Tuesday night, the pair of NL East teams will continue their current five-game series at Citi Field.

Game One Info

Atlanta Braves (49-51) @ New York Mets (53-45)

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.65 ERA)

at

Mets: TBD

Odds

Notable Game Props

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD