The Mets commence a five-game set with the Braves at Citi Field following their huge series win over Toronto.
The Mets have won five of their last seven games and Pete Alonso is hot.
The Polar Bear has hit five home runs with a total of 10 RBIs through his last six games, including a two-run shot in Sunday’s 5-4 win over Toronto.
He and the Mets will look to take that firepower into their five-game home series against the Braves. The latter matchup of Monday’s doubleheader is a make-up game from a May 30 rainout.
Game One Info
Atlanta Braves (48-50) @ New York Mets (52-44)
Monday, July 26, 2021 — 5:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Kyle Muller (1-3, 3.20 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
TBD
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
Game Two Info
Atlanta Braves (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)
Monday, July 26, 2021 — Time TBD
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Bryse Wilson (2-3, 5.34 ERA)
at
Mets: TBD
Odds
Notable Game Props
TBD
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
