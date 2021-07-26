The Mets commence a five-game set with the Braves at Citi Field following their huge series win over Toronto.

The Mets have won five of their last seven games and Pete Alonso is hot.

The Polar Bear has hit five home runs with a total of 10 RBIs through his last six games, including a two-run shot in Sunday’s 5-4 win over Toronto.

He and the Mets will look to take that firepower into their five-game home series against the Braves. The latter matchup of Monday’s doubleheader is a make-up game from a May 30 rainout.

Ga me One Info

Atlanta Braves (48-50) @ New York Mets (52-44)

Monday, July 26, 2021 — 5:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Kyle Muller (1-3, 3.20 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD

Ga me Two Info

Atlanta Braves (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)

Monday, July 26, 2021 — Time TBD

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Bryse Wilson (2-3, 5.34 ERA)

at

Mets: TBD

Odds

Notable Game Props

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD