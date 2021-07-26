Here are three possible trades the New York Knicks could make when the 2021 NBA Draft starts this Thursday.

The New York Knicks are dripping in trade rumors as the 2021 NBA Draft approaches. They own four picks in this draft, including two first-rounders (19 and 21). With the Knicks looking to contend in the playoffs, it’s unlikely that they have playing time for four new rookies.

Could they look to consolidate those picks by trading up into the lottery? Would Tom Thibodeau rather deal the picks for a proven veteran who can join the rotation?

Let’s take a look at three potential draft-day trades for the Knicks.

Knicks Receive: Pick No. 10 + Eric Bledsoe

Pelicans Receive: Pick No. 19

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Pelicans are in talks to move Eric Bledsoe this offseason. Fischer is reporting a potential deal with the Grizzlies that should interest the Knicks:

“Sources said the Pelicans have generated traction with the Grizzlies in a framework that would swap that 10th selection for the 17th pick while also sending Eric Bledsoe back to Memphis.”

The Knicks have the cap space to absorb the $18.1 million that Bledsoe is due next season. Adding Bledsoe would limit what they can do in free agency this year, but they would be able to add a good young player with the 10th overall pick.

Bledsoe’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $3.9 million in 2022-23, giving the Knicks an out in time for 2022 free agency. Part of this trade depends on whether or not the Memphis deal falls through.

Knicks Send: Pick Nos. 19 + 21

Knicks Receive: Lottery Pick

For my money, this is the most likely draft-day trade on this list. There has been a ton of chatter about the Knicks packaging picks in an attempt to move into the lottery. This draft class is as deep as any in recent years and the Knicks could snag an immediate contributor in the lottery.

It’s unclear what teams might be open to trading down to add picks, but it would likely be in the 8-14 range for this package. However, let’s not forget that the Knicks have the No. 32 pick to sweeten any potential deal.

Knicks Receive: Cam Reddish

Hawks Receive: Pick No. 19

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Hawks could look to trade away Cam Reddish, largely due to a salary-cap crunch. Atlanta is stocked on the wing and Reddish has a ton of value after his strong performance in the playoffs.

The Knicks have an abundance of cap space and an opening on the wing. Although Reddish is coming off of an Achilles injury, he flashed high-level shotmaking and defense in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s also worth mentioning that Reddish was teammates with RJ Barrett at Duke.