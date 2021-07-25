The New York Yankees go for the series split with the Boston Red Sox in a Sunday matinee.

A late comeback and some ninth-inning drama later, the New York Yankees are in a position to split a four-game series with their archrival Boston Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi got a 3-0 lead early on Saturday, but Jameson Taillon never backed down with seven strong innings. Cue the comeback and Aroldis Chapman holding down the ninth, and here we are today.

The Red Sox remain in first place in the AL East, but the third-place Yankees gained a game and are now eight back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (51-46) @ Boston Red Sox (60-39)

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.16 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD