The Mets look to take the rubber game of their current three-game set against the Blue Jays Sunday afternoon.
The Mets pitching thrived Friday night amid a 3-0 win over Toronto.
Saturday night, not so much.
All-Star Taijuan Walker allowed eight hits and six earned runs through 4.0 innings pitched while reliever Anthony Banda let up another five hits and three earned runs through one inning.
New York ultimately came up short by a score of 10-3 and will attempt to win the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon.
Game Info
Toronto Blue Jays (49-45) @ New York Mets (51-44)
Sunday, July 25, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA)
at
Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
TBD
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
