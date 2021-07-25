The Mets look to take the rubber game of their current three-game set against the Blue Jays Sunday afternoon.

The Mets pitching thrived Friday night amid a 3-0 win over Toronto.

Saturday night, not so much.

All-Star Taijuan Walker allowed eight hits and six earned runs through 4.0 innings pitched while reliever Anthony Banda let up another five hits and three earned runs through one inning.

New York ultimately came up short by a score of 10-3 and will attempt to win the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (49-45) @ New York Mets (51-44)

Sunday, July 25, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA)

at

Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

TBD

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD