The Mets look to win the current three-game set with the Blue Jays by emerging victorious in Saturday night’s matchup.

Thanks to stellar pitching and just enough offensive production, the Mets came away Friday night with a 3-0 win over Toronto. Tylor Megill allowed two hits and zero earned runs through six innings while Pete Alonso knocked in all three runs by the way of two homers.

Will the Amazins win the three-game series with a victory Saturday night?

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (48-45) @ New York Mets (51-43)

Saturday, July 24, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.32 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105)

Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105) Blue Jays Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130)

Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1400), No (+625)

Yes (-1400), No (+625) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1200)

Yes (+750), No (-1200) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+225), Blue Jays (+130)

Mets (+225), Blue Jays (+130) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+525), Blue Jays (+350)

