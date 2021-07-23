The New York Yankees hope to bounce back against the Red Sox fter blowing a lead in the ninth inning on Thursday.

The New York Yankees had a two-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning, but Chad Green couldn’t close the deal. The Boston Red Sox won in ten innings and the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole to avenge the loss on Friday.

As a result, the Yankees are now eight games behind Boston in the AL East race and remain in third place.

Game Info

New York Yankees (50-45) @ Boston Red Sox (59-38)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD