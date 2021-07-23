The Mets have reportedly made a move for another arm in the rotation, trading for Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Rich Hill.

The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching. Having said that, there’s been belief the Mets could trade for another weapon in the rotation.

On Friday, they did just that.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Mets have traded for Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Rich Hill. The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman additionally reports New York is sending right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter and Matt Dyer (catcher for Single-A St. Lucie) to Tampa.

Mets are acquiring Rich Hill in trade @ByRobertMurray said it was close — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2021

#Mets are sending Tommy Hunter and a AA player to #Rays for Hill — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 23, 2021

The #Mets are sending minor league catcher Matt Dyer to the #Rays too for Hill — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 23, 2021

This is a crucial move for the Mets when you take into consideration the injuries they’re currently dealing with in and around the pitching staff. Jacob deGrom is on the injured list while Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to make appearances this season.

David Peterson and Robert Gsellman are additionally on the injured list and both Dellin Betances and Joey Lucchesi are done for the year.

Rich Hill provides depth in the rotation for a first-place Mets team that was expected to be a buyer near the deadline.

This was Hill’s first season with the Rays, and in 19 starts prior to this deal, the 41-year-old was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 1.164 WHIP.

It’s unclear when Hill will make his first start with the Amazins. As of right now, the Mets are set to start Tylor Megill and Taijuan Walker against the Blue Jays Friday and Saturday, respectively. Hill’s last start with Tampa was this past Sunday, July 18.