The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox just a week after taking two of three from them, this time at Fenway Park.

A blown lead and a Ryan LaMarre walk-off later, the New York Yankees pulled off a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, the Bronx Bombers head to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox once again, just a week after taking two out of three from the AL East leaders in the Bronx.

The Red Sox won and remain in first place. With last night’s win, the Yankees own sole possession of third place in the AL East and are seven games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (50-44) @ Boston Red Sox (58-38)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 4.18 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD