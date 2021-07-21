The New York Yankees go for the two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies after a gritty win on Tuesday.

It wasn’t pretty at points, but the New York Yankees pulled off a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Four home runs, including the first of youngster Estevan Florial’s MLB career, carried New York to a win. Even better, Aroldis Chapman worked around an Andrew McCutchen home run to strike out the side for his first save since June 20.

Now, the Yankees go for the quick two-game sweep.

The Boston Red Sox were rained out along with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays won. This leaves the Yankees tied with Toronto for third in the AL East, seven games behind Boston. Philadelphia, meanwhile, stays 2.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East after a Mets loss.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (47-46) @ New York Yankees (49-44)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, –)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Phillies Lineup

Yankees Lineup

