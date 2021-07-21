The Mets have reportedly made yet another move, trading outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Billy McKinney is out of Queens following a short-lived tenure in the New York City borough.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets have traded the outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, the Amazins receive cash considerations as well as minor-league outfielder Carlos Rincon.

This comes after the Mets designated McKinney for assignment last week.

The Mets originally traded for McKinney on May 25 — Billy’s time with the team thus lasted less than two months. New York gave the Brewers lefty pitcher Pedro Quintana for the outfielder.

In 39 games for the Mets, McKinney smacked five home runs with 14 RBIs and a slash line of .220/.304/.473/.776. He spent time at all three outfield positions but primarily earned time in right field.

The Mets’ returning of numerous outfield pieces, such as Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, is what led to McKinney’s overall role diminishing.

As for Rincon, the 23-year-old has yet to make a major league appearance in his career — the highest level he’s reached is Double-A.

Prior to this trade, Rincon played in 63 Double-A games this year (with Tulsa — the Dodgers affiliate), hitting 12 home runs with 48 RBIs in the process. He additionally recorded a slash line of .263/.343/.470/.813. Rincon spent the majority of his time with Tulsa in left field, playing the right field position in just nine games.

It’s unclear exactly how much time it could take for Rincon to reach the big-league level.