The Mets are adding an arm to the organization in the midst of numerous injuries, claiming right-hander Roel Ramirez.

Jacob deGrom is on the injured list and so is David Peterson, while Robert Stock left Tuesday’s start with a hamstring injury. Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have also yet to make appearances this season. Additionally, Joey Lucchesi and Dellin Betances are done for the year.

From a health standpoint, the Mets pitching staff is in shambles, which has led to one of their latest moves.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports the Amazins have claimed right-hander Roel Ramirez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ramirez, primarily a reliever, has made just two major league appearances in his career, both of which were with the Cardinals.

He made one appearance during last year’s pandemic-shortened season and allowed six hits, six earned runs, and a whopping four home runs through two-thirds of an inning.

In his lone 2021 appearance for St. Louis, Ramirez allowed a hit, three earned runs, and walked two batters through one-third of an inning.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old has not impressed thus far in the majors, but that doesn’t mean a new environment as part of the Mets system can’t lead to superior results on the mound.

The Mets have optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Syracuse. At that minor-league level this season, Roel has recorded a 4.34 ERA and 1.172 WHIP through 20 appearances (with Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals affiliate).

It’s unclear if and when Ramirez could earn another shot at the big-league level.