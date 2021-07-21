The Mets look to win the rubber game of their three-game set against the Reds and possibly expand their NL East lead.

The Mets‘ bats couldn’t fully come alive Tuesday like they did during Monday’s wild 15-11 win over the Reds. New York eventually lost the matchup 4-3 despite a first-inning solo homer from Pete Alonso.

New York will look to win the rubber game of the three-game set Wednesday afternoon with their NL East lead at just 2.5 games. Marcus Stroman takes the mound to conclude the post-All-Star break road trip.

Game Info

New York Mets (49-43) @ Cincinnati Reds (49-46)

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — 12:35 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA)

at

Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-5.5 (-120), Under-5.5 (-110)

Over-5.5 (-120), Under-5.5 (-110) Reds Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)

Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120) Extra Innings: Yes (+950), No (-2000)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Reds Lineup

TBD