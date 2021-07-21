The Mets look to win the rubber game of their three-game set against the Reds and possibly expand their NL East lead.
The Mets‘ bats couldn’t fully come alive Tuesday like they did during Monday’s wild 15-11 win over the Reds. New York eventually lost the matchup 4-3 despite a first-inning solo homer from Pete Alonso.
New York will look to win the rubber game of the three-game set Wednesday afternoon with their NL East lead at just 2.5 games. Marcus Stroman takes the mound to conclude the post-All-Star break road trip.
Game Info
New York Mets (49-43) @ Cincinnati Reds (49-46)
Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — 12:35 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA)
at
Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-5.5 (-120), Under-5.5 (-110)
- Reds Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+950), No (-2000)
Mets Lineup
TBD
Reds Lineup
TBD
