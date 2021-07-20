The New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies after taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees are still very shorthanded, but have momentum after taking two of three games from the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. Next for the Bronx Bombers is a two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies, and New York would like to avenge being swept at Citizens Bank Park in June.

The Yankees remain in fourth place in the AL East, but trail first-place Boston by just 7.5 games. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is in second place in the NL East and trails the New York Mets by just 2.5 games.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (47-45) @ New York Yankees (48-44)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.72 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

