After a wild Monday victory, the Mets will look to win their current road series over the Reds Tuesday. Robert Stock takes the mound.

Monday night’s Mets-Reds matchup was gut-wrenching, eye-popping, and included just about every other emotion you could imagine.

We initially saw the Amazins score three runs in the top of the first inning. Then, thanks in part to numerous defensive blunders from New York (I think this team misses Francisco Lindor), the Reds recorded four in the bottom of the first and then another three in the second.

The Mets eventually stormed back and took a 9-8 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. But after Edwin Diaz allowed the game-tying run, the game headed to extras — that’s where either team notched a run in the tenth to make the score 10-10.

Luckily, the bats didn’t fall asleep for the Mets.

New York scored five in the top of the 11th to go ahead 15-10 (Jeff McNeil RBI single, Kevin Pillar three-run homer, Michael Conforto solo homer). Cincinnati knocked one last run in during the bottom half of the inning, but it obviously wasn’t enough.

Thanks to seven home runs and 18 hits, the Mets recorded a huge 15-11 victory and are now atop the NL East division by 2.5 games.

Will they win the three-game set with another victory Tuesday night?

Game Info

New York Mets (49-42) @ Cincinnati Reds (48-46)

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 7.88 ERA)

at

Reds: Wade Miley (7-4, 2.80 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-120), Under-4.5 (-110)

Over-4.5 (-120), Under-4.5 (-110) Reds Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+105), Under-5.5 (-135)

Over-5.5 (+105), Under-5.5 (-135) Extra Innings: Yes (+850), No (-1600)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Reds Lineup

TBD