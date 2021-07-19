Manager Luis Rojas will miss the next two games as the Mets travel to Cincinnati for a three-game stint against the Reds.

Luis Rojas has learned his punishment.

Following his ejection in Sunday afternoon’s win over Pittsburgh, the Mets manager will be suspended for the next two games and handed an undisclosed fine, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. That means Rojas will not be there for New York’s Monday and Tuesday matchups with the Cincinnati Reds.

Rojas was ejected and subsequently provided this punishment because of “his excessive arguing” after a Pirates ground ball that he thought was foul was called fair and ended up leading to three runs for Pittsburgh.

News: Luis Rojas has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine "for his excessive arguing" in Sunday's game. He will begin the suspension tonight. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 19, 2021

Luis Rojas has been ejected from the game after 3 runs scored on this ground ball up the third base line: pic.twitter.com/dDECsIlOpt — SNY (@SNYtv) July 18, 2021

The trio of runs for the Pirates capped off a six-run first inning.

The Mets, however, stormed back after that and scored seven unanswered runs (this included a two-run go-ahead homer from Michael Conforto in the top of the ninth inning). New York eventually won the game 7-6 to avoid a sweep in Pittsburgh.

Even without Rojas, the Amazins will need to undergo a successful series against the Reds. Their lead in the National League East is shrinking and currently at just 2.0 games.