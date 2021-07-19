The Mets continue their post-All-Star break road trip with a three-game stint in Cincinnati.

Down 6-0 after the first inning Sunday, the Mets looked to be on the verge of getting swept by Pittsburgh.

But seven unanswered runs, including a Michael Conforto go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, saved the Mets from series-long embarrassment.

Despite the win, New York’s lead in the NL East is shrinking and currently at just 2.0 games. A successful road series against Cincinnati would be huge for the organization.

Game Info

New York Mets (48-42) @ Cincinnati Reds (48-45)

Monday, July 19, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.97 ERA)

at

Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.29 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-135), Under-4.5 (+105)

Over-4.5 (-135), Under-4.5 (+105) Reds Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130)

Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130) Extra Innings: Yes (+1000), No (-2000)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Reds Lineup

TBD