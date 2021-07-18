The New York Yankees can win a series over their archrival Boston Red Sox with a Sunday night victory.

It may have been a six-inning, rain-shortened game, but the New York Yankees finally pulled off a win against the Boston Red Sox. Gerrit Cole was stellar, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres each hit clutch solo homers, and all it cost was outfielder Tim Locastro tearing his ACL. Now, the Yankees can take two out of three in the series with a win on Sunday night.

Because the Toronto Blue Jays also won, the Yankees remain in fourth place in the AL East and eight games behind Boston.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (56-37) @ New York Yankees (47-44)

Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

