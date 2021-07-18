The Mets have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Coming out of the All-Star break, those misfortunes continue.

And just as the Mets were inching their way back to full strength, having returned Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and J.D. Davis over the last month or so, the injury bug arrives again.

Tim Healey of Newsday reports Jacob deGrom will be headed to the injured list. The star right-hander is currently dealing with right forearm tightness.

Breaking: The Mets are putting Jacob deGrom on the IL. His right forearm is still tight. He won’t throw until that goes away. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 18, 2021

This comes after Healey’s Saturday report that deGrom was to not pitch this coming Monday due to the health-related issue. Manager Luis Rojas additionally stated an MRI showed no structural damage.

Luis Rojas says Jacob deGrom got an MRI and it showed no structural damage. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 17, 2021

It’s unclear when exactly deGrom will return to the mound.

In other news, the Mets have additionally placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list. Lindor exited Friday night’s loss to the Pirates with right side soreness and subsequently hit the 10-day IL with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.

It’s additionally unknown when Lindor will return to the field for the Amazins — there’s a chance he may need further recovery time following the initial 10-day period.

Regardless, the Mets possess a number of options for Lindor’s temporary replacement at shortstop. Luis Guillorme, Jose Peraza, and Jonathan Villar could play the position, and the latter-most individual will actually be residing at that spot for Sunday afternoon’s matchup in Pittsburgh.

Lindor’s injury comes at a time when he was really starting to resolve some of his batter’s box woes. In his last 15 games, he’s bat .283 with a pair of home runs and 11 RBIs.