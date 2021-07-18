The Mets attempt to avoid the series sweep Sunday in Pittsburgh. All-Star Taijuan Walker takes the mound for New York.

A Pirates walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning is how Saturday night’s matchup concluded. This came after the Mets were up 6-0 heading into the eighth.

New York has dropped two straight to commence the second half of the season and will look to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Game Info

New York Mets (47-42) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (36-56)

Sunday, July 18, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.50 ERA)

at

Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.47 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-105), Under-4.5 (-125)

Over-4.5 (-105), Under-4.5 (-125) Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120)

Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Pirates Lineup

Mets Lineup