The Mets attempt to avoid the series sweep Sunday in Pittsburgh. All-Star Taijuan Walker takes the mound for New York.
A Pirates walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning is how Saturday night’s matchup concluded. This came after the Mets were up 6-0 heading into the eighth.
New York has dropped two straight to commence the second half of the season and will look to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon.
Game Info
New York Mets (47-42) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (36-56)
Sunday, July 18, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.50 ERA)
at
Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.47 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-105), Under-4.5 (-125)
- Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Pirates Lineup
Your Sunday Bucs.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/X5svFnfX6t
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 18, 2021
Mets Lineup
Today’s starting 9️⃣. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Iyo9TzhuEB
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 18, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET