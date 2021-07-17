The severely shorthanded Yankees try again against the Red Sox on Saturday.

All it took was one bad inning on Friday night for the New York Yankees to fall against the Boston Red Sox. Despite a quality start from Jordan Montgomery, the Bronx Bombers lost 4-0 as several key players, including Aaron Judge, were placed on the COVID injured list.

Boston remains in first place in the AL East, while the Yankees slipped to sole possession of fourth and remain nine games out.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (56-36) @ New York Yankees (46-44)

Start Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.66 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Red Sox Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD