The Mets turn to Tylor Megill to get their first second-half win.

Things got chippy on Friday night when Marcus Stroman and Pirates first baseman John Nogowski spent a few minutes…sharing recipes and suggestions for local diners. Unfortunately for the Mets, at the end of the night, it was Pittsburgh who started the second half with a win.

The Mets will look to get back on track Saturday night with Tylor Megill on the mound. The Pirates counter with Wil Crowe. We’ll see if the animated side conversations of Friday carry over to the weekend as well.

Game Info

New York Mets (47-41) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (35-56)

Saturday, July 17, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50 ERA)

vs

Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.05 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+110), Under-5.5 (-140)

Over-5.5 (+110), Under-5.5 (-140) Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-130), Under-3.5 (+100)

Over-3.5 (-130), Under-3.5 (+100) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Pirates Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD