The second half begins as the first half ended: against the Pirates.
The first half of the season was full of rain delays and injuries for the New York Mets.
And somehow, they remain in first place in the National League East with the second half commencing.
The Mets currently have a 3.5-game lead in their division and could expand that margin this weekend in Pittsburgh.
Game Info
New York Mets (47-40) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56)
Friday, July 16, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75 ERA)
at
Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-5, 4.73 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100)
- Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)
Mets Lineup
Tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/k2ocGHBIou
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2021
Pirates Lineup
TBD
