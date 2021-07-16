The second half begins as the first half ended: against the Pirates.

The first half of the season was full of rain delays and injuries for the New York Mets.

And somehow, they remain in first place in the National League East with the second half commencing.

The Mets currently have a 3.5-game lead in their division and could expand that margin this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Game Info

New York Mets (47-40) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56)

Friday, July 16, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75 ERA)

at

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-5, 4.73 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100)

Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100) Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120)

Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-120) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

Pirates Lineup

