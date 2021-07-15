Further details have emerged involving the Richard Sherman situation. The cornerback is under investigation for burglary domestic violence.

Richard Sherman has been the subject of a disturbing story this week. The NFLer succumbed to an arrest in Washington state early Wednesday morning and is under investigation for both burglary domestic violence and hit-and-run.

Sherman apparently tried to break into the house of his in-laws around 2:00 a.m. PT Wednesday after potentially crashing his car in a construction zone and then leaving the vehicle in a parking lot (Washington State Patrol received a call from a construction worker around 1:26 a.m. regarding the vehicular incident, per ESPN). Police, once they found the car, ran the plates back to Sherman. When police subsequently found Sherman at the home, Richard fought with them outside the home before he was taken for a medical evaluation and then booked into King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. He was denied bail.

Now, further details have emerged.

ESPN reports Sherman drunkenly threatened to kill himself while partaking in a confrontation with his family, per a 911 caller identifying herself as Ashley, Richard’s wife.

During the call, Ashley stated Sherman was “being aggressive,” “sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself,” and that he drank two bottles containing hard alcohol.

An ensuing call was then placed — Ashley believed Richard was driving to her parents’ Redmond, Washington home (Ashley and Richard live in Maple Valley, Washington).

“My kids were not harmed in the incident,” Ashley told the Seattle Times. “He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

On Wednesday, Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe noted the reason for the “domestic violence” designation is Richard’s relation to those living at the residence he tried to enter.

Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe: Richard Sherman tried to break into house of his ex-in-laws around 2am. Domestic violence specification to the burglary charge is for his relations of address’ occupants, “not because of violence against any family member/significant other” pic.twitter.com/BE4v6EvCTy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 14, 2021

Sherman allegedly damaged the front door of his in-laws’ house (leading to a malicious mischief charge), and per authorities, didn’t successfully enter the home or attempt to hit any members of his family.

Lowe stated when police told Sherman they had probable cause to arrest him, he tried to walk away and a K-9 unit was needed.

Sherman will have a hearing before a judge Thursday afternoon, in which he will learn if there was probable cause to arrest him and also the amount of his bail.