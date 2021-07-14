Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was booked early Wednesday morning and is currently under investigation.

Per ESPN, public records state veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is under investigation for burglary domestic violence. He was booked at King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, Washington at 6:08 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.

Sherman has been denied bail, which is part of the process for suspects of domestic violence. The 33-year-old must appear before a judge before being granted bail.

A spokesman for the Redmond Police Department in Washington, who spoke with ESPN, said a call to police was made from the residence at 2:00 a.m. local time stating an adult male member of the family was trying to break into the residence despite not living there.

The spokesman didn’t confirm the name of the individual who was arrested but said he fought with the police outside the home before being transported to the hospital for an evaluation. He was subsequently booked into the correctional facility. The spokesman additionally noted that no one suffered injuries at the residence.

The NFL Players Association, of which Sherman is a vice president, released a statement Wednesday.

Update: 1:48 p.m. ET Wednesday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports police are additionally investigating Sherman for hit-and-run along with property damage to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The driver apparently was able to drive the vehicle off the exit and abandoned it in a nearby parking lot. The registration was run, and it came back to Richard Sherman. https://t.co/WvJgxn9OfX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Update: 3:13 p.m. ET Wednesday

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, made it known to the Seattle Times Richard “didn’t harm anybody.”