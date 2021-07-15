There’s no rest for the New York Yankees as the Boston Red Sox come to town to kick off the second half.

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for the New York Yankees as they come out of the All-Star Break into the second half. After taking two out of three from the Houston Astros, the Bronx Bombers host their archrival Boston Red Sox for a four-game set in the Bronx. Thus far, Boston has swept New York twice.

As for the standings, Boston still sits atop the AL East. The New York Yankees are tied for third with the Toronto Blue Jays, eight games back.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (55-36) @ New York Yankees (46-43)

Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: TBD

Odds

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Red Sox Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD