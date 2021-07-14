The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks finished second and sixth, respectively, in second-half jersey sales on NBA.com.

NBA basketball is back on the map in New York. For the first time since 2013, both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets made the playoffs. That success is part of the reason why the Nets and Knicks both finished in the top 10 for NBA jersey and merchandise sales in the second half of the season.

The NBA's most popular jersey list and team merchandise list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the second half of the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/Ve84P5Nrt1 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2021

The Knicks are relevant once again, but they have always been one of the iconic franchises in the league. It also helps that they have a rabid fanbase with diehard Knicks fans dominating the tri-state area.

Even when the Knicks are bottomfeeders, those orange and blue jerseys are a common sight in New York City. The city bleeds orange and blue.

As for the Nets, they have the national appeal. While the Knicks might dominate the back pages of the papers, the Nets are the much bigger story for basketball fans outside the local market.

When superstars change teams, they usually bring a sizable fanbase with them. It’s no surprise to see Kevin Durant (3), Kyrie Irving (8), and James Harden (9) all finish in the top 10 for individual jersey sales. In fact, the Nets are the only team with more than one player finish in the top 10. No Knicks finished in the top 15 for individual sales.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo finish first and second for top jersey sales. The rest of the top 10 has plenty of familiar faces. Superstars like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard are in there along with young stars like Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic.