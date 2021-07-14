The Mets needed assistance in the outfield amid various injuries, and according to a recent report, reached out to a familiar face.

The Mets have dealt with their fair share of the injury bug this season.

They’re currently in better shape with that issue than they once were, but at one point, the status of the outfield wasn’t all too superb. Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo both missed time with differing health-related setbacks.

Due to the lack of available depth, the Mets searched outside the organization for reinforcements, and according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, came across a familiar face.

Davidoff reports the Mets inquired about a potential reunion with Yoenis Cespedes earlier this season. Cespedes came to the Mets via a trade in mid-2015; his final season with the organization was in 2020, a year in which he opted out after eight games.

The inquiry apparently didn’t last long — Cespedes was not willing to sign with any team on a minor league contract, which is likely what the Mets would’ve offered if they took that subsequent step in the process.

Cespedes held a Florida showcase this past March. He has not spent time with any club since his 2020 opt-out, a bizarre scenario in which he didn’t show up to Truist Park in Atlanta for an Aug. 2 matchup with the Braves. The team wasn’t initially aware of his whereabouts when he decided not to report to the stadium.

Cespedes’ agent is who eventually revealed his decision.

In those eight games last year, Yoenis bat .161 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. He hasn’t played at least 100 games in a season since his 2016 All-Star campaign.