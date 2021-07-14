Shohei Ohtani was the story but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ruled the night.

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was one to remember. With some great pitching and ridiculously hard hits, Coors Field was electrified with talent.

Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani started the first inning strong for both teams, with Scherzer catching Xander Bogarts swinging for a strikeout.

Corbin Burns starting out the second for the National League, let a walk to Aaron Judge, and a double to Rafael Devers.

Marcus Semien then singled, pushing Judge home for the first run of the night.

The top of the third started out with a single to left from Xander Bogaerts, followed by a whopping 468 foot home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A series of small ball hits against Tyler Rogers brought the score to 4-0 AL at the top of the fifth.

J.T. Realmuto finally put the National League on the board with a single 430-foot home run off of Gregory Soto.

With the last scoring hit of the game being a Mike Zunino homer off of Taijuan Walker. In the bottom of the sixth, Manny Machado scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to three.

Anaheim’s Jared Walsh, who has never played left field in the majors, made a nice sliding catch of a Kris Bryant line drive to preserve the lead.

The American League ultimately beat the National League 5-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now the youngest All-Star MVP in Major League Baseball winning the honor this year.

The 22-year old brought the honor to him and his father, Guerrero Sr of being the third father-son duo to win the award.

The other two being Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr, as well as Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar, Jr.

Guerrero Jr is currently in the running to win the Triple crown for runs batted in, batting average, and home runs in a season. Leading in the first two, and being second only behind Ohtani with 28 home runs.