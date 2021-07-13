The Mets loaded up on pitchers during the first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft. What moves did they decide to make on Day 3?

The Mets‘ 2021 MLB Draft experience started off with a bang — the organization selected stud Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker at No. 10 overall Sunday.

That was just the beginning of an apparent trend for the Amazins though.

New York chose seven total right-handed pitchers through the first two days of the draft, which encompassed rounds 1-10.

Did the organization continue that trend on Day 3? How did the Mets fare through Rounds 11-20?

Round 11, Pick 322: Mississippi State OF Rowdey Jordan

From Perfect Game (March 2021):

One of the unofficial leaders of the Bulldogs, Jordan is a tried and true performer in the SEC and showed some surprising pop in the opening weekend series as three of his four hits went for extra bases. The switch-hitter made some terrific plays in centerfield too as he’s a very good athlete and can also scoot on the base paths.

He’s a wiry, twitchy athlete at a listed 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and that athleticism and strength allow for a variety of advantages for Jordan. He gets great routes in centerfield and his speed allows him to close in on balls that other defenders couldn’t normally reach. Jordan made a couple of highlight-reel plays including showing off the toughness as he stole an extra-base hit in the right-centerfield gap as he slammed into the wall.

Jordan has quality barrel skills from both sides but showed a bit more power from the right side as both of his home runs came right-handed. There is good bat speed from both sides and the ball will jump off the bat at times but outside of the mechanics what stands out is Jordan’s ability to grind at-bats. He rarely creates a result in the first few pitches, and if he does he’s often on base, and he’s able to cover the plate and fight off tough pitches on a consistent basis. Jordan has shown some intriguing power along with solid speed and centerfield defense as he’ll be a key for this Mississippi State team throughout the year.

Round 12, Pick 352: UNLV OF Jack-Thomas Wold

Round 13, Pick 382: San Diego State OF Matt Rudick

Round 14, Pick 412: Illinois LHP Nathan Lavender

Round 15, Pick 442: Pepperdine SS Wyatt Young

Round 16, Pick 472: Fairfield RHP Trey McLoughlin

Round 17, Pick 502: Xavier LHP Nick Zwack

Round 18, Pick 532: Texas RHP Kolby Kubichek

Round 19, Pick 562: UL Lafayette C Drake Osborn

Round 20, Pick 592: Fairfield SS Justin Guerrera