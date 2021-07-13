Not great news for Mets left-handed prospect Thomas Szapucki, who reportedly needs ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Thomas Szapucki’s 2021 season has concluded.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports the Mets left-handed prospect needs ulnar nerve transposition surgery. This type of procedure moves the ulnar nerve from behind what’s called the “medial condyle” of the elbow to another position where it will not cause irritation, according to LMH Health.

The Mets believe Szapucki, who’s made one major league appearance in his life, will be good to go come the spring of next year.

Sources: Mets 10th-ranked prospect Thomas Szapucki needs season-ending ulnar nerve transposition surgery. Szapucki made his Major League debut last month. He's had trouble with injuries, including Tommy John surgery, during his career. Mets expect him to be ready for spring. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 13, 2021

In the one relief appearance Szapucki made for the Amazins (a June 30 loss to Atlanta), the 25-year-old allowed seven hits and six earned runs through 3.2 innings pitched. He struck out four batters and walked three in what was a disastrous 20-2 defeat.

Prior to this decision to undergo surgery, Szapucki made 10 appearances (nine starts) with Triple-A Syracuse this season, going 0-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.680 WHIP through 41.2 total innings pitched.

One can’t deny how unfortunate the Mets pitching staff has been when it comes to the injury bug.

Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to make appearances this year and Joey Lucchesi’s season recently concluded due to a UCL tear that required Tommy John surgery.

Reliever Dellin Betances, who’s in his second season with the team, is additionally done for the year due to a shoulder injury.

The Mets face the Pirates this Friday in their first game following the current All-Star break. That matchup, along with the subsequent two, will be in Pittsburgh.