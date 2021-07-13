The New York Knicks are emerging as an aggressive and potentially motivated suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

What’s the next move for the New York Knicks? After falling apart in the playoffs, it’s clear that they need to make some upgrades to take another step forward. Is Collin Sexton the guy who can take this roster to the next level?

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Knicks are the most aggressive team in pursuit of Sexton:

“The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, sources said. Sexton is eligible for his rookie extension this offseason, and with one year left on his deal, it allows Cleveland to continue to be patient in constructing the roster.”

Despite Cleveland’s record over the last few seasons, Sexton is a promising young player who could thrive in the right situation. But what would it take for the Knicks to land the young guard?

Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword is reporting that one potential package would include Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox, and one of New York’s first-round picks this year (19 or 21). Of course, that’s not a massive haul for a player who just averaged 24.3 points per game on 47/37/82 shooting splits.

However, the reason why teams might not be willing to give up the farm for Sexton is because of his impending contract extension. Sexton is going to be looking for a sizable deal after his breakout 2020-21 season. The team that trades for him is going to have to pay up or risk losing him in restricted free agency.

Does Collin Sexton Fit With The Knicks?

This is a question that will split Knicks fans. Acquiring Sexton would not transform the Knicks into a title contender, but it would undoubtedly turn them into a better team.

What was the biggest issue for the Knicks against the Hawks in the playoffs? They couldn’t score. The Hawks put Julius Randle in their pocket and they didn’t have a bonafide scorer who could take over a game.

Sure, Alec Burks and Derrick Rose had a couple of nice games in that series, but there was no one who could carry the scoring load with any consistency.

Although Sexton and Randle would make for 1A and 1B options offensively, Sexton is the better overall scorer.

While Sexton might give New York a lift in the short term, the bigger question is how could the Knicks build a championship roster with so much money tied up in Sexton and Randle (assuming he is extended after next season)?

Plenty of Knicks fans are probably rolling their eyes at the thought of paying Sexton big-time money. I’m sure many of those same fans were doing the same after Randle’s underwhelming first year with the Knicks.

If the organization believes in Sexton’s talent and the coaching staff to maximize his game, they should make the deal. With that said, it’s impossible to know the exact thinking of New York’s front office.

Knicks president Leon Rose did an incredible job in year one, but it only gets tougher from here on out. Keep an eye out for more rumors on Sexton to the Knicks as the draft and free agency approaches.