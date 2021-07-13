Let’s recap what went down in Colorado for this year’s version of the Home Run Derby, which featured a familiar face in Pete Alonso.
With the 2020 season lacking an All-Star break, Major League Baseball fans have been waiting for this year’s Home Run Derby in anticipation.
Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened at Coors Field during the annual event Monday night.
Round One
Olson (3) vs. Mancini (6)
Trey Mancini
24 HR
Mancini looked a little nervous heading into the first round but fell into a nice groove after his break. Considering he spent 2020 battling cancer, it’s pretty amazing the amount of stamina and power he possessed.
Mancini did a great job mainly hitting balls that were in his sweet spot and his pitcher additionally impressed at keeping the balls in that zone.
Bonus Time: Earned
By just one homer, @TreyMancini is moving on!
What a start!!! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/nik5eW2ad8
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
Matt Olson
23 HR
Matt Olson began hitting eight of nine out of the park and then fell off a tad bit. He swung at the majority of the balls that were being thrown at him, which possibly tired him out more rapidly than he had hoped.
Quickly approaching Mancini’s total, there was hope Olson could pull ahead — that hope ran out though.
Bonus Time: Earned
Moving on: Trey Mancini
Gallo (2) vs. Story (7)
Trevor Story
20 HR
Trevor Story hit the ball insanely hard right off the bat and swiftly earned his bonus time. He took his break pretty early on after hitting seven home runs. With a 518-foot bomb, Story broke Aaron Judge’s record (513 feet).
Bonus Time: Earned
Joey Gallo
19 HR
Considering Joey Gallo is the only MLB player to hit 100 home runs before 100 singles, his time at the plate was initially rough.
Only smacking one home run in his first nine balls, his exit velocity and distance started out great but his launch angle is what led him to struggle.
Once the bonus time arrived, Gallo nearly made an insane comeback after being behind by nine homers. However, he sadly fell a run short.
Bonus Time: Earned
Moving on: Trevor Story
Perez (4) vs. Alonso (5)
#PeteAlonso was fired up!
He's moving on to the 2nd round! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/YcmqgA0aFb
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
Pete Alonso
35 HR
The 2019 Home Run Derby champ started off as he should with the three hardest-hit home runs of the night. Anyone could tell Pete Alonso was having a great time just crushing balls to centerfield.
With the reigning champ dancing in between breaks, Alonso looked the calmest he’s been at the plate in a while, finishing with an insane 35 home runs.
Bonus Time: Earned (very quickly)
Salvador Perez
28 HR
Perez was a little rocky to start but quickly fell into a groove, hitting eight home runs before his break. He had a lot to go up against and didn’t have great odds going into his bonus time with 17 homers.
Salvador did his best, but totaled 28 homers and fell short of Pete’s 35.
Bonus Time: Earned
Moving on: Pete Alonso
Ohtani (1) vs. Soto (8)
520 FEET! 😱
Insane stuff from @JuanSoto25_. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Cz5ugDBbqa
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
Juan Soto
22 HR
Soto began the night hitting the ball ridiculously hard. He broke the previous record set by Story after hitting a 520-foot homer.
With nine bombs going into his break, Soto was in a good spot.
He did an amazing job hitting the ball all over the park and had a great time doing so, finishing with 22 homers.
Bonus Time: Earned
It’s ShoTime!
Watch Shohei Ohtani’s 1st round LIVE on Twitter. Catch the @TMobile #HRDerby on @espn.
https://t.co/SvxgnBem4V
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani was slow to begin his performance, really struggling to get under the ball while his pitcher continued to miss the sweet spot. Ohtani entered his bonus time with 17 homers, hitting all of the hardest-hit balls of the night at 117 mph.
Shohei ended up tying Soto at 22 home runs at the buzzer.
Bonus Time: Earned
Totals after tiebreaker:
Soto: 28
Ohtani: 28
Totals after swing-off:
Soto: 31
Ohtani: 28
Moving on: Juan Soto
Semifinals
Story (7) vs. Mancini (6)
Trevor Story
10 HR
Story started off slow, only hitting two home runs in the first minute. Despite having a solid amount of time left, the shortstop seemed pretty tired, calling a timeout around the halfway point with just five homers.
He began falling into a groove and smacked three consecutive home runs but finished the three minutes (without the bonus) at ten home runs.
Bonus Time: Not Earned
Trey Mancini
13 HR
It was obvious Mancini was tired heading into the semifinals, but pickiness and a good pitcher provided sheer assistance. His pitcher placed his balls very well, which helped Trey get under them despite having a shorter swing.
Mancini, an underdog in the Derby, ultimately ousted Story to advance to the finals
Bonus Time: Not Needed
Moving On: Trey Mancini
Alonso (5) vs. Soto (8)
Juan Soto
15 HR
Soto was initially slow but ended up hitting five home runs in the first minute. Going into the semifinals, Juan was noticeably exhausted, which was understandable considering he had to put in extra work to reach that point.
Soto finished his bonus time with 15 home runs, wishing a 16th had gone out.
Bonus Time: Earned
Pete Alonso
16 HR
Pete launched his first five homers on seven hits, making it look easy. With still a minute and a half left, Pete had already crushed ten balls out of the park.
Going into the break with 14 homers on 21 swings, Alonso beat Soto with a minute left.
Bonus Time: Not Needed
Moving On: Pete Alonso
Finals
Mancini (6) vs. Alonso (5)
22 homers!!!
What a final round for @TreyMancini! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/PBLYVMlm3n
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
Trey Mancini
22 HR
Mancini commenced the finals by hitting five balls out of the park before taking a break in the two-minute round.
Finishing up his final round with 17 homers before the bonus time, Mancini was electric.
During the bonus minute, Trey shelled out five more homers, finishing with a total of 22.
Bonus Time: Earned
Pete Alonso
Alonso began his final round by quickly hitting the bonus; he smacked three homers in the first 30 seconds (and seven straight).
Going into his break with 12 homers, Pete finished his final round before the bonus with 17 balls crushed over the fence.
Pete subsequently defended his title with six home runs on as many balls, winning his second consecutive Home Run Derby.
Bonus Time: Earned
Winner: Pete Alonso
RE-PETE! #PeteAlonso is your back-to-back #HRDerby Champion! pic.twitter.com/L5cR6lYxWI
— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021
