Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker spoke with the media Sunday night following the Mets’ selection of him at No. 10 overall.

With the tenth overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Mets selected right-hander Kumar Rocker.

The Vanderbilt stud fell to the Amazins in the first round of the annual event Sunday night.

While it will take time for Rocker to reach the majors, there’s a chance he could someday join the same rotation that includes the current best pitcher in the game: Jacob deGrom.

How does the 21-year-old feel about that potential occurrence?

Kumar Rocker on potentially joining Jacob deGrom in the Mets' rotation down the line: "It's going to take some time, but that'd be awesome. I love their colors too." 🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/4YWh5szDRO — SNY (@SNYtv) July 12, 2021

Luckily, Rocker is joining a system part of a New York market that includes not one, not two, not three, but four professional sports teams that don the blue and orange — the Mets, Knicks, Islanders, and Liberty all sport that color wave on their respective jerseys.

Rocker leaves the collegiate game after having been one of the top pitchers in all of college baseball for a number of years.

During the 2021 season, Rocker was 14-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 0.934 WHIP through 20 starts (122.0 total innings pitched). He additionally struck out 179 batters while walking 39.

Through 42 total collegiate appearances (39 starts), Rocker pitched to a 2.89 ERA and recorded a 28-10 record.

He was a 2019 College World Series champion with Vanderbilt and also the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

You can’t employ too many productive arms within a rotation (or entire pitching staff for that matter). The Mets hit it on the head with their selection — Rocker dropping to them in the draft was fantastic for the organization.