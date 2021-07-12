The Mets had a stud fall into their lap in the draft. Now, he got the bag.

According to Joel Sherman, the New York Mets have signed first-round pick (tenth overall) pitcher Kumar Rocker to a significant first contract.

Sherman reports the Mets have given Rocker a $6 million bonus — which is well over the $4.73 million slot figure for the tenth overall pick.

Only four players in the 2020 MLB Draft received more than $6 million.

Rocker was a polarizing prospect heading into the 2021 MLB Draft. He had been considered a top-three pick for a couple years, but many analysts have pointed to scouting fatigue for his “fall” to No. 10 this year.

Top scouts have been watching Rocker during his entire tenure at Vanderbilt, where he was an ace from Day one. His final season wasn’t as dominant as the lofty expectations had expected, so his draft stock took a hit.

The Mets will benefit from Rocker’s fall.