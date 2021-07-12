Pete Alonso will try to defend his 2019 Home Run Derby crown this year.

It’s hard to believe, but Pete Alonso won the last Home Run Derby two years ago. Because of the pandemic, there was no All-Star Game or Home Run Derby last year. Thankfully, the events are back this summer.

The stars are headed to Denver, home of the Rockies. There will reportedly be no humidor in use, so we expect the balls to be flying high and far with some of the biggest bombers in the game taking aim at a championship.

Can Alonso retain his title or will someone else — perhaps Shohei Ohtani — take the crown? We’ll find out tonight!

When is the 2021 Home Run Derby?

Date: Monday, July 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Field

1. Shohei Ohtani vs. 8. Juan Soto

4. Salvador Perez vs. 5. Pete Alonso

2. Joey Gallo vs. 7. Trevor Story

3. Matt Olson vs. 6. Trey Mancini

How to watch the 2021 Home Run Derby

Channel: ESPN | ESPN2 (Statcast Edition)

Live stream: ESPN+

The traditional broadcast on ESPN will have Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera on the mic.

The Statcast edition on ESPN2 with Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza and Mike Petriello.

Home Run Derby Odds

Outright Winner

Shohei Ohtani: +260

+260 Joey Gallo: +450

+450 Pete Alonso: +500

+500 Matt Olson: +580

+580 Salvador Perez: +700

+700 Juan Soto: +750

+750 Trevor Story: +800

+800 Trey Mancini: +1000

Longest Home Run

Over-519.5 feet: -110

-110 Under-519.5 feet: -110

Player to Hit Longest Home Run

Joey Gallo: +350

+350 Shohei Ohtani: +400

+400 Pete Alonso: +425

+425 Trevor Story: +600

+600 Matt Olson: +700

+700 Juan Soto: +750

+750 Salvador Perez: +800

+800 Trey Mancini: +1000

Batting Handedness of Winner

Righty: +120

+120 Lefty: -155

League of Winning Player:

American League: -195

-195 National League: +150

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.