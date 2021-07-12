Pete Alonso will try to defend his 2019 Home Run Derby crown this year.
It’s hard to believe, but Pete Alonso won the last Home Run Derby two years ago. Because of the pandemic, there was no All-Star Game or Home Run Derby last year. Thankfully, the events are back this summer.
The stars are headed to Denver, home of the Rockies. There will reportedly be no humidor in use, so we expect the balls to be flying high and far with some of the biggest bombers in the game taking aim at a championship.
Can Alonso retain his title or will someone else — perhaps Shohei Ohtani — take the crown? We’ll find out tonight!
When is the 2021 Home Run Derby?
Date: Monday, July 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Field
1. Shohei Ohtani vs. 8. Juan Soto
4. Salvador Perez vs. 5. Pete Alonso
2. Joey Gallo vs. 7. Trevor Story
3. Matt Olson vs. 6. Trey Mancini
How to watch the 2021 Home Run Derby
Channel: ESPN | ESPN2 (Statcast Edition)
Live stream: ESPN+
The traditional broadcast on ESPN will have Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera on the mic.
The Statcast edition on ESPN2 with Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza and Mike Petriello.
Home Run Derby Odds
Outright Winner
- Shohei Ohtani: +260
- Joey Gallo: +450
- Pete Alonso: +500
- Matt Olson: +580
- Salvador Perez: +700
- Juan Soto: +750
- Trevor Story: +800
- Trey Mancini: +1000
Longest Home Run
- Over-519.5 feet: -110
- Under-519.5 feet: -110
Player to Hit Longest Home Run
- Joey Gallo: +350
- Shohei Ohtani: +400
- Pete Alonso: +425
- Trevor Story: +600
- Matt Olson: +700
- Juan Soto: +750
- Salvador Perez: +800
- Trey Mancini: +1000
Batting Handedness of Winner
- Righty: +120
- Lefty: -155
League of Winning Player:
- American League: -195
- National League: +150
