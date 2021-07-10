Marcus Stroman takes the mound in the first of two Saturday games between the Mets and Pirates at Citi Field.
Another doubleheader?
Yes — thanks to the awful weather in the New York City area this past week, the Mets will face the Pirates twice on Saturday at Citi Field.
The first of two matchups will occur at 4:10 p.m. ET — Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Amazins.
Game One Info
Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) @ New York Mets (46-38)
Saturday, July 10, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Pirates: Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118)
- Pirates Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+108), Under-2.5 (-127)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+123), No (-155)
- Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+255), No (-335)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-113), Pirates (-106)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pirates Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
Game 1 starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/smn6FDL7kb
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 10, 2021
Game Two Info
Pittsburgh Pirates (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)
Saturday, July 10, 2021 — Start time TBD
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Pirates: Max Kranick (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
at
Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-112), Under-3.5 (-104)
- Pirates Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-108), Under-2.5 (-108)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+128), No (-162)
- Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+255), No (-335)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-108), Pirates (-110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pirates Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
