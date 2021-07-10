Marcus Stroman takes the mound in the first of two Saturday games between the Mets and Pirates at Citi Field.

Another doubleheader?

Yes — thanks to the awful weather in the New York City area this past week, the Mets will face the Pirates twice on Saturday at Citi Field.

The first of two matchups will occur at 4:10 p.m. ET — Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Amazins.

Game One Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) @ New York Mets (46-38)

Saturday, July 10, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Pirates: Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118)

Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118) Pirates Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+108), Under-2.5 (-127)

Over-2.5 (+108), Under-2.5 (-127) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+123), No (-155)

Yes (+123), No (-155) Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+255), No (-335)

Yes (+255), No (-335) First Team to Score: Mets (-113), Pirates (-106)

Pirates Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

Game Two Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)

Saturday, July 10, 2021 — Start time TBD

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Pirates: Max Kranick (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-112), Under-3.5 (-104)

Over-3.5 (-112), Under-3.5 (-104) Pirates Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-108), Under-2.5 (-108)

Over-2.5 (-108), Under-2.5 (-108) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+128), No (-162)

Yes (+128), No (-162) Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+255), No (-335)

Yes (+255), No (-335) First Team to Score: Mets (-108), Pirates (-110)

Pirates Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD