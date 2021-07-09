Right-hander Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the Mets in the team’s final series before the All-Star break.
Thunderstorms and flash flood warnings in the New York City area have certainly affected the Mets‘ current homestand. The Amazins had a game canceled and subsequently postponed Thursday night for the second time in three days — thus, the series-opener against the Pirates needed to wait until Friday evening.
Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Mets at Citi Field to commence what will be the final series before the All-Star break. Will the right-hander make a case to replace Jacob deGrom in the Midsummer Classic?
Game Info
Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) @ New York Mets (45-38)
Friday, July 09, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA)
at
Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-129)
- Pirates Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+125), Under-3.5 (-143)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+135), No (-175)
- Pirates to Score First and Win: Yes (+260), No (-345)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-106), Pirates (-113)
Pirates Lineup
Mets Lineup
