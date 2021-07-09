The 2021 MLB Draft begins on Sunday and the Mets are on the clock at No. 10 overall.

What will the New York Mets do with the tenth overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft? We’ll find out on Sunday evening when this year’s draft kicks off.

Who do the experts believe the Mets will select? The opinions vary. So let’s look around at what they’re saying about the Mets’ options.

The first round of the 2021 MLB Draft will be broadcast on both MLB Network and ESPN beginning at 7 PM ET on Sunday, July 11.

Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt

ProspectsLive.com (July 2)

Comments: “Surely nobody saw Rocker falling this far a year ago, or even three months ago, but command concerns and fastball quality skepticism has pushed him down boards to this point. That said, Rocker fits the Mets mold in spades. A big-time college performer with a big fastball and a wipeout secondary, Rocker certainly fills a need for the Mets who lack close-to-the-big-leagues talent in upper minors rotations. The Mets have also been connected to Sam Bachman, Ty Madden, Gunnar Hoglund, Colson Montgomery and Sal Frelick as well here.”

Matt McLain, SS, UCLA

Keith Law – The Athletic (July 9)

Comments: “They’d love Rocker, and there’s a nonzero chance he gets here. There’s been a consistent rumor that they’d take Colson Montgomery here and cut a severe discount, but they don’t pick again till 46 and don’t have any extra picks this year, so that strategy only makes sense if they think he’s way better than most other teams think. If they wanted to reach a little for someone, it could be Will Bednar.”

Matt McLain, 2B, UCLA

Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein – FanGraphs (July 6)

Comments: “The Mets continue to be attached to McLain after having extra heat in to see him late. Some teams feel McLain is a bit of a reach in the top 10, seeing him as more of a tweener (between shortstop and second base) with a questionable power ceiling. Frelick might tempt the Mets here, and there was a late rumor that they are considering Indiana high school shortstop Colson Montgomery, which feels like even a greater reach at this pick.”

Matt McLain, 2B, UCLA

Edward Suteland – The Sporting News (July 2)

Comments: “The Mets have been linked to several college bats, as well as prep third baseman Colson Montgomery as a bonus-saving pick, but here they’ll take the top college infielder in this year’s class. McLain came into the 2021 year ranked much higher by evaluators, but got off to a slow start. He put it together near the end of the season and his plus hit tool, speed and the potential to add power could make him an enticing prospect.”

Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

Jonathan Mayo – MLB.com (June 30)

Comments: “It’s been the same names, leaning college, in this spot, with Frelick over McLain and Cowser as the seemingly favored bats.”

Colson Montgomery, 3B, Southridge HS (Indiana)

Mike Axisa – CBS Sports (June 25)

Comments: “There are rumblings the Mets could reach for a high school hitter here and the success of Brett Baty, their 2019 first rounder, suggests they won’t be scared away by an older high schooler. Montgomery (no relation to Benny) will be 19 on draft day (like Baty) and has the innate bat-to-ball skills teams crave in this high strikeout era.”

Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow High School (Georgia)

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report (June 25)

Comments: “With some of the best raw power in the class, House could go as high as No. 5 if the Orioles decide against cutting an under-slot deal. With a strong 6’3″, 210-pound frame, he will likely shift to third base as a pro, and his 60-grade power and overall offensive upside would be hard for the Mets to pass on. Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick is also a popular name here.”

Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

Carlos Collazo – Baseball America (June 25)

Comments: “It sounds like New York really likes Colson Montgomery, but if it wants him it might have to take him here given the amount of heat he has late in the first round. Frelick makes more sense for this pick on talent, but it’s worth pointing out that New York has been an aggressive ‘underslot early and overpay later’ team in recent years. Don’t be surprised if the Mets get creative.

It’s not a perfect comparison, but a Montgomery play has some similarities to the team’s Brett Baty pick in 2019. He was older for the class (Montgomery will be 19.4 on draft day) and a lefthanded-hitting, powerful prep infielder who the Mets took at No. 12 and gave an underslot bonus. They then got prep righthanders Josh Wolf and Matt Allan for overslot bonuses in the second and third rounds. Still, there’s a bit of a gap between where Baty was viewed on talent in that draft vs. Montgomery now and it might be too rich for No. 10.”

Comments from Ben Badler: “Premium athlete, premium position, elite runner and high-end contact skills with a good offensive performance record. I don’t think Frelick is going to be an MVP, but he has a chance to be a Coco Crisp type player, posting a lot of 3-4 WAR seasons in his prime with the ability to help the varsity team within the next couple of years.”

Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio)

Keith Law – The Athletic (June 24)

Comments: “Bachman missed two starts in the spring with a sore shoulder but was electric after he returned, so his stock is a function of what the doctors say — he’s a top-10 talent on stuff but could easily slip out of the first round if teams are scared of his medicals. I think the Mets would love McLain or maybe Cowser, would at least consider going over slot for Rocker, and I’ve heard Colson Montgomery here.”