The Mets ace accomplished the tremendous feat during his Wednesday afternoon start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jacob deGrom does it again.

The star Mets right-hander took the mound Wednesday afternoon against the Brewers for his 15th start of the year, and in the middle stages of the 7-inning matchup, added a tremendous accomplishment to his lucrative resume.

In the top of the fourth inning, deGrom struck out Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

But it wasn’t any old “K.”

With the strikeout, Jacob became the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to record 1,500 in a career.

The fastest?

Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who needed 197 starts for the accomplishment. Wednesday was deGrom’s 198th career start.

Congrats to Jacob deGrom on 1,500 career strikeouts 👏 He's the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 1,500 Ks, behind Yu Darvish. pic.twitter.com/h0WVv1uQEb — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2021

deGrom finished his outing against Milwaukee with four allowed hits and two allowed earned runs through seven innings. He additionally struck out 10 Brewers batters and walked none.

He nearly earned the loss — the Mets entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 2-1. However, Jose Peraza’s pinch-hit homer tied the game, prevented deGrom from suffering his third defeat of the year, and propelled his team into extra innings at Citi Field.

The Mets are taking part in a split doubleheader Wednesday due to Tuesday’s rain-out. deGrom and the Amazins were scheduled to take the field Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, and after a long rain delay, the organization decided to postpone the National League matchup.

Mets owner Steve Cohen broke the news of the cancelation via his official Twitter account at 9:40 p.m. ET after tweeting about an hour earlier that the team would play.

Well , game is canceled . We tried but the weather didn’t cooperate . My sincere apologies — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) July 7, 2021

Hang in there everybody , we are going to play tonight — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) July 7, 2021