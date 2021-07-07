Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis has been out of major league play since May 1 due to a left-hand sprain.

J.D. Davis is inching towards a return, but it may not come until after the All-Star break has concluded.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets seemingly wish for Davis to spend more time in the minors before a potential return following the Midsummer Classic.

Sounds like the Mets are leaning toward not activating J.D. Davis (left hand sprain/inflammation) prior to the All-Star break. The team would like to get him more at-bats in the minors, which would set Davis up for a return immediately coming out of the break. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2021

The Mets’ first post-All-Star break series is slated to be a three-game set in Pittsburgh commencing Friday, July 16.

Davis has missed over two months of major league action. In eight rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse this year, the third baseman/outfielder has bat .200/.360/.400/.760 with a home run and two RBIs.

Prior to this injury, Davis played just 14 games with the Amazins and bat a tremendous .390/.479/.610/1.089 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

It’s unclear if he’d immediately start at third base whenever he’s back with the major league club or if he would come off the bench, but regardless, returning J.D. would be huge for the first-place Mets. A number of the team’s previously injured bats are now back on the field, including Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, and Jeff McNeil (this is crucial as the summer months roll on).

The pitching staff, however, continues to experience its fair share of the injury woes. Most recently, the Mets needed to place Corey Oswalt on the injured list with right knee inflammation. David Peterson and Robert Gsellman are additionally on the IL while Joey Lucchesi and Dellin Betances are out for the year.