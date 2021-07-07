Mets fans were patiently waiting to see if their team would hit the field Tuesday. Luckily, Citi Field knew how to keep everyone entertained.

It was a long rain delay in Queens Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom was supposed to head to the mound and the Mets attempted to patiently wait until the rain passed.

It did not; they and the Brewers eventually postponed their matchup.

But prior to the cancelation, Citi Field cured the fans’ impatience (or at least tried to) by throwing the video game “Major League Baseball Featuring Ken Griffey Jr.” on the stadium’s centerfield jumbotron.

Nintendo published the video game in May 1998 for the N64 platform.

Nothing like passing time during a rain delay with a little Ken Griffey Jr. baseball on N64! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/f8RdKNhpT9 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2021

The game (the real one) was originally supposed to commence at 7:10 p.m. ET, but constant thunderstorms in the New York City area led to the delay.

From then, it was a seesaw of emotions when it came to discussing the game’s potential occurrence.

Team owner Steve Cohen claimed via his personal Twitter account at 8:41 p.m. ET that the team was to play at some point.

Just spoke to Sandy — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) July 7, 2021

At 9:23 p.m., MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo provided an update, guessing the game could possibly commence at 10:00 p.m. or later within that hour.

Rain has eased to a drizzle at Citi Field and should be completely out of the area soon. The grounds crew is sweeping water off the tarp. Best educated guess, tarp will come off soon and the game will start at some point in the 10 p.m. hour. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2021

However, DiComo’s subsequent update at 9:28 p.m. wasn’t as optimistic.

Update: It is now pouring again. Fans who retook their seats are now scattering back to the concourse and booing…Mother Nature, I guess. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2021

Finally, Cohen tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that the game would be canceled (and thus postponed). DiComo additionally reported the game would be made up on Wednesday afternoon — the Mets and Brewers will play a doubleheader with matchups at 2:10 and 7:10 p.m. to close out the series.

Well , game is canceled . We tried but the weather didn’t cooperate . My sincere apologies — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) July 7, 2021

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow at 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Separate admission for a pair of seven-inning games. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2021

New York will then host a four-game set with the Pirates following the conclusion of this series.