citi field mets
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Mets fans were patiently waiting to see if their team would hit the field Tuesday. Luckily, Citi Field knew how to keep everyone entertained.

It was a long rain delay in Queens Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom was supposed to head to the mound and the Mets attempted to patiently wait until the rain passed.

It did not; they and the Brewers eventually postponed their matchup.

But prior to the cancelation, Citi Field cured the fans’ impatience (or at least tried to) by throwing the video game “Major League Baseball Featuring Ken Griffey Jr.” on the stadium’s centerfield jumbotron.

Nintendo published the video game in May 1998 for the N64 platform.

The game (the real one) was originally supposed to commence at 7:10 p.m. ET, but constant thunderstorms in the New York City area led to the delay.

From then, it was a seesaw of emotions when it came to discussing the game’s potential occurrence.

Team owner Steve Cohen claimed via his personal Twitter account at 8:41 p.m. ET that the team was to play at some point.

At 9:23 p.m., MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo provided an update, guessing the game could possibly commence at 10:00 p.m. or later within that hour.

However, DiComo’s subsequent update at 9:28 p.m. wasn’t as optimistic.

Finally, Cohen tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that the game would be canceled (and thus postponed). DiComo additionally reported the game would be made up on Wednesday afternoon — the Mets and Brewers will play a doubleheader with matchups at 2:10 and 7:10 p.m. to close out the series.

New York will then host a four-game set with the Pirates following the conclusion of this series.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU