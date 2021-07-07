The final two games of the current Mets-Brewers series will occur Wednesday following Tuesday night’s rain-out.
The Mets conclude their current three-game set with the Brewers by undergoing a doubleheader Wednesday. This comes after thunderstorms in the New York City area caused a rain delay and subsequent cancelation/postponement of Tuesday night’s scheduled matchup.
Jacob deGrom will pitch in the first of two games Wednesday. It’s currently unknown who takes the mound for the Amazins in the later matchup.
Game One Info
Milwaukee Brewers (51-35) @ New York Mets (44-37)
Wednesday, July 07, 2021 — 2:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA)
at
Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-103), Under-2.5 (-114)
- Brewers Total Runs: Over-1.5 (-127), Under-1.5 (+110)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+115), No (-143)
- Brewers to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-122), Brewers (+102)
Brewers Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
Game 1/2. #LGM pic.twitter.com/U4gMeLPWWd
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2021
Game Two Info
Milwaukee Brewers (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)
Wednesday, July 07, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA)
at
Mets: TBD
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: TBD
- Brewers Total Runs: TBD
- Mets to Score First and Win: TBD
- Brewers to Score First and Win: TBD
- First Team to Score: TBD
Brewers Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
