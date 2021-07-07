The final two games of the current Mets-Brewers series will occur Wednesday following Tuesday night’s rain-out.

The Mets conclude their current three-game set with the Brewers by undergoing a doubleheader Wednesday. This comes after thunderstorms in the New York City area caused a rain delay and subsequent cancelation/postponement of Tuesday night’s scheduled matchup.

Jacob deGrom will pitch in the first of two games Wednesday. It’s currently unknown who takes the mound for the Amazins in the later matchup.

Game One Info

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35) @ New York Mets (44-37)

Wednesday, July 07, 2021 — 2:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA)

at

Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-103), Under-2.5 (-114)

Over-2.5 (-103), Under-2.5 (-114) Brewers Total Runs: Over-1.5 (-127), Under-1.5 (+110)

Over-1.5 (-127), Under-1.5 (+110) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+115), No (-143)

Yes (+115), No (-143) Brewers to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)

Yes (+210), No (-275) First Team to Score: Mets (-122), Brewers (+102)

Brewers Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

Game Two Info

Milwaukee Brewers (TBD) @ New York Mets (TBD)

Wednesday, July 07, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA)

at

Mets: TBD

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: TBD

TBD Brewers Total Runs: TBD

TBD Mets to Score First and Win: TBD

TBD Brewers to Score First and Win: TBD

TBD First Team to Score: TBD

Brewers Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD