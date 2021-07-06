Tylor Megill put together a great start Monday night in the midst of the Mets’ big home win over the first-place Brewers.

Injuries have established themselves as a significant aspect of the Mets pitching staff. Joey Lucchesi is done for the year, David Peterson is currently on the injured list, and fans are still waiting for Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco to make their first appearances of the year.

Through it all, right-hander Tylor Megill has made his way to the majors. He’s only started three games up to this point, but following his latest appearance Monday night, it’s clear he’s beginning to settle into his role.

“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable than I was my first start,” he said after his team’s big victory over the Brewers. “Now it’s just baseball and going out there each and every time and just competing.”

“It gives me a lot of confidence that [manager Luis] Rojas has that trust in me to go out there every fifth day and throw,” Megill added. “It’s exciting. I’m just trying to put myself and the team in the best position possible to win each time I go out there. It’s not about me all the time, it’s about the team.”

During the 4-2 win at Citi Field (the Mets’ third in four games), Megill allowed just two hits and one earned run through five innings. He additionally struck out seven Milwaukee batters and walked two.

Tylor’s performance lowered his ERA to 3.77; it had been 4.82 after his first pair of starts.

Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz each put in one inning of relief to close out the win over Milwaukee following Megill’s exit.

It hasn’t officially been announced when Megill will take the mound next. It could, however, be this coming Saturday when the Mets face the Pirates in Queens at 4:10 p.m. ET.