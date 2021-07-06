The New York Mets have made a few changes to the current outlook of their pitching staff amid yet another injury.

Corey Oswalt will be missing time moving forward.

The Mets announced Tuesday they have placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday, July 5. Oswalt currently has right knee inflammation and is just another Mets pitcher dealing with a health-related setback.

Joey Lucchesi and Dellin Betances are done for the season while David Peterson and Robert Gsellman are both on the injured list and may not return until much later in the year. Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco, on the other hand, have yet to make appearances this season.

The Mets edition of the injured list is saturated with arms, both from the rotation and bullpen. Oswalt joins that unfortunate group, hopefully for no longer than 10 days.

Corey is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA through three major league appearances (one start) this season.

In a corresponding move, the Mets have recalled right-hander Robert Stock from Triple-A Syracuse. The major league club claimed Stock off waivers last month and optioned him to Syracuse after the Cubs designated him for assignment.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Corey Oswalt has been placed on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to July 5, with right knee inflammation. RHP Robert Stock has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse…He will wear #89. pic.twitter.com/4UvIvQkQnN — New York Mets (@Mets) July 6, 2021

In one start for Chicago this season (that was actually against the Mets on June 16), Stock allowed four hits and five earned runs through four innings pitched. He additionally struck out three New York batters and walked six.

The Mets are scheduled to face the Brewers Tuesday night at Citi Field but are currently in a rain delay. If they do play, Jacob deGrom will take the mound.