It’s deGrom Day at Citi Field.
Jacob deGrom takes the ball for the Mets against the Brewers in the middle game of a three-game series against first-place Milwaukee. This game will air on ESPN for a national audience and deGrom will look to continue his dominance in what could be his final start before heading to Denver for the All-Star Game.
After facing Brandon Woodruff on Monday night, the Mets will get a look at Brett Anderson tonight — not nearly the stuff of Milwaukee’s ace but the Mets shouldn’t sleep on Anderson’s ability to shut down a lineup.
Game Info
Milwaukee Brewers (51-35) @ New York Mets (44-37)
Tuesday, July 06, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, ESPN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA)
vs
Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+116), Under-4.5 (-136)
- Brewers Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+106), Under-2.5 (-122)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-118), No (-106)
- Brewers to Score First and Win: Yes (+360), No (-530)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-175), Brewers (+133)
Brewers Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
