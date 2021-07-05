The Mets welcome the red-hot first-place Milwaukee Brewers to Citi Field.

We enter the final week before the All-Star Game with the Mets in first place. An exciting weekend set against the Yankees gives way to a strong home test: three games against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The first game of the series is a tough one for the Mets. Milwaukee sends their ace, All-Star Brandon Woodruff, to the mound against rookie Tylor Megill.

With trade winds blowing and the rest of the NL East scratching to hang around, the Mets will need the bats to come alive against one of the best pitching staffs in the league.

Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (51-34) @ New York Mets (43-37)

Monday, July 05, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82 ERA)

vs

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130) Brewers Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-139), Under-3.5 (+120)

Over-3.5 (-139), Under-3.5 (+120) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+270), No (-360)

Yes (+270), No (-360) Brewers to Score First and Win: Yes (+115), No (-141)

Yes (+115), No (-141) First Team to Score: Mets (+155), Brewers (-190)

Brewers Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD